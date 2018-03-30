Greg Henning Announces for Suffolk County District Attorney

Greg Henning, a 38-year-old Dorchester resident who has worked as a prosecutor for over ten years, is running for Suffolk County District Attorney.

Henning grew up in Boston and graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree in government. His father, John Henning, was a longtime Boston television reporter and anchor at Channels 2, 5, 7, and 4. Henning received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 2005 before returning to Boston.

Since 2006, Greg has worked at the district attorney’s office, taking time off in the middle of his career to teach at Boston Preparatory Charter Public School in Hyde Park. Henning believes his experience at the district attorney’s office, coupled with the work he has done with kids in the community, makes him the best candidate for the position.

“My career as a prosecutor, former teacher, and mentor has prepared me for this job. I will spend the coming months speaking with the people of Suffolk County about my candidacy and demonstrating that I have the background and experience to lead this office.”

Henning has prosecuted cases throughout the county, including grand jury investigations and homicides. He most recently served as Supervisor of the Gang Unit in Suffolk County. Henning plans to hire and direct prosecutors with a focus on public safety