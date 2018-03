State Rep. Dan Ryan and the Flatley Companies sponsored the annual St Patrick’s Day luncheon on Friday, March 16, at the Knights of ColumbusFather Mahoney Hall. Numerous Charlestown residents attended and enjoyed a traditional boiled dinner and Irish music. Pictured here (L-R)Mayor Martin Walsh, Councilor Lydia Edwards, Moe Gillen, State Rep. Dan Ryan, Elderly Commissioner Emily Shea and John Dillon.