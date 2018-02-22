Pop-In to Save the Harbor’s Boston Harbor Pop-Up at 226 Causeway Street in Boston

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is pleased to announce the opening of its new interactive Boston Harbor Pop-Up Museum at 226 Causeway Street across from North Station in Boston.

At the Boston Harbor Pop-Up, kids of all ages can explore the harbor, create designs in the sand, and color murals featuring Boston’s sports teams and images from Boston Harbor. They can also learn and share stories and songs of the sea from Boston’s nautical past, and even pose for a selfie with a big striped bass with Boston Harbor in the background.

“Last year Save the Harbor ’shared the harbor’ with more than 30,000 kids from more than 100 organizations from 40 communities on the region’s public beaches and in the Boston Harbor Islands,” said Bruce Berman, Director of Strategy and Communications for Save the Harbor who curated the exhibition. “This Boston Harbor Pop-Up brings the beach and the islands into the heart of the city, for everyone to enjoy.”

The interactive exhibits include works by Save the Harbor’s Artists in Residence Olga Karayakina and Guillermo Erice as well as intertidal artist Andres Amador. It also includes fish prints, photographs, videos and other works created by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Youth Environmental Education program staff.

“It’s a great place for kids of all ages to explore Boston Harbor” said Save the Harbor’s President Patty Foley. “We would like to thank our partners at Invesco Real Estate, C.B. Richard Ellis – New England, and Colliers International for their creativity, energy and enthusiastic support.”

“Save the Harbor does tremendous work to educate children and adults about the positive impact that a clean harbor has for residents and businesses in the greater Boston area. We are delighted that our property, 226 Causeway is the first location to host this exhibit to promote their important work” said John Kiernan, Director – Asset Management at Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.

The Boston Harbor Pop-Up is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 4PM and on Sunday from 12PM to 4PM. It is located at 226 Causeway Street in Boston, just across from North Station.

For more information about Save the Harbor/Save the Bay or the Boston Harbor Pop-Up, call 617-451-2860 or email info@savetheharbor.org