Police Briefs 02-15-2018

Charlestown Beat

Drugs

02/05/18 – As a result of a drug investigation in the area of Bunker Hill Street, an individual was placed under arrest for possession of a Class B substance (cocaine).

Larceny

02/05/18 – A victim on Chestnut Street reported he had three packages stolen from the foyer of his building.

Larceny

02/06/18 – A victim reported while he was at the gym on Third Avenue, his locker was broken into and his car keys were stolen. As a result of this, his car was also stolen but recovered a short time later. The matter is under investigation.

Investigate Property

02/07/18 – Officers responded to Bunker Hill Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police observed a grey Jeep running but unoccupied. The vehicle had four bullet holes in the hood and one in the driver’s side rearview mirror. At this time, no injuries were reported. Shell casings were also recovered on O’Reilly Way. Detectives are investigating.