Dates Set for Boston Fire Recruitment Day

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Human Resources Division in conjunction with the Boston Fire Department will be hosting a Recruitment Day for applicants interested in taking the March 24th, 2018 Civil Service Exam for Entry-Level Firefighter for Cities and Towns. The Recruitment Day will take place from 5:00PM- 7:00PM on January 18th, 2018 and February 1st, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at the Tobin Community Center 1481 Tremont Street, Roxbury Crossing .

If you have any question regarding the Recruitment Day or the upcoming Firefighter exam, please email JoinBostonFire@Boston.gov or call the Boston Fire Department 617-635-3705 or the Massachusetts Human Resources Division at 617-878-9700.

If you still have questions on how to become a firefighter visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/fire-operations/how-become-firefighter.

Women, Minorities, Veterans and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.