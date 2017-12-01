Police Briefs 11-30-2017

Charlestown Beat

Breaking and Entering

11/18/17 – As a result of a radio call to Devens Street for a report of a break-in, a suspect was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

Indecent Exposure

11/20/17 – A victim in City Square reported she observed the suspect – a male about 50 years old wearing a tan coat and orange hat – expose himself while peering through the window. When confronted, the suspect fled on his bike towards Park Street. The matter is under investigation

Warrant

11/20/17 – Officers in the area of Stacey Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Middleborough Court warrant charging two counts of assault and battery – strangulation.

Larceny

11/21/2017 – A victim on Decatur Street reported the license plate was stolen from his motor vehicle.

Burglary – Residential

11/24/17 – A victim on Brighton Street reported upon returning home, he saw that the second-floor, kitchen door had been smashed open. It was unknown at that time if anything was taken. Detectives will investigate.