Lydia Edwards to Unveil for Dog-Park in Charlestown

Boston City Council candidate Lydia Edwards continues to build a grassroots organization following endorsements from the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, the MBTA’s Office & Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU 453), and the SEIU Massachusetts State Council, which alone represents 92,000 members in the Commonwealth.

“This support from our local elected officials and organizations are essential in taking this campaign to the next level and helping spread my message that our neighborhoods need a strong voice in City Hall” said Edwards. “I’m proud of the grassroots campaign we’ve run throughout the summer with over 100 local volunteers knocking on doors and making phone calls on a consistent basis since late April.”

In addition to a strong field operation and a testament to her grassroots appeal, Edwards has raised over $100,000 with approximately 70 percent of her individual donations being $100 or less. “We’re proud of where we are financially and know it was never about the money raised but about working extremely hard and connecting with residents. We’ve been dedicated to listening to everyday people of this district since day one.” As part of her continued outreach to voters, Lydia is hosting a series of “Puppies and Politics” meet and greets in each neighborhood for local dog owners with all proceeds raised given to local animal shelters. Puppies and Politics will take place at Paul Revere Park in Charlestown on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. where she will discuss her proposal to open a formal dog park in the 02129 zip code.

Dog treats will be provided. Please contact Gabriela at (617) 329-5172 or e-mail lydiaforboston1@gmail.com for more information.