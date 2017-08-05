Roller Hockey Wonderland Starts Sat

By Seth Daniel

Festivities will get underway on Friday night as Kitchen Kup roller hockey tournament founder Joe Brennan will muster up the troops for the annual blind draw of team pairings for the tournament.

The Kitchen Kup has become an exciting summer tradition for Charlestown residents and hockey enthusiasts as well. Many mark their calendars and plan their summers around the event, which will take place on Aug. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

This year’s teams include the following:

Cam

New Hampshire

Russo

Nolan Carrier

Crawford

Eastie

Southie

Kelley

Sean Wrenn

Lockhead

Pat Wrenn

Dillon

Cantin

Luke

Alves

A key matchup will be the Charlestown team matches up against the Southie team. The history books were re-written last year when Charlestown’s Joe Hurley snuck in an overtime goal against Southie to claim the Kup late on Sunday night.

It will be a matchup on everyone’s mind.

Sponsors this year include CHAD, Monument Flooring, Monument Restaurant, DC 35 Union Local 1957, Nolan Group, Candidate Stephen Passacantilli, Mayor Martin Walsh, Universal Screening, and Siebold Fencing.

The fun kicks off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6, and, though it’s not a non-profit or a fundraiser, Brennan said they donate much of the proceeds to Charlestown’s Mark and Michelle Gorman Scholarship Fund.