Police Briefs 07-13-2017

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

07/04/17 – A victim on First Avenue reported a group of males approached him, and one asked to use his cellphone. The victim gave him the phone, and the suspect then ran away. The group fled toward the Bunker Hill housing development.

The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

07/06/17 – A victim on Concord Street reported after the moving company she hired had left, she noticed a Rolex diamond ring was missing from the home. Calls to the company revealed an employee had taken the ring, which was recovered from the suspect’s work locker. The ring was returned to owner.

Burglary

07/10/17 – A witness informed officers she saw a white male on Walford Way remove an air conditioner and enter an apartment. Officers responded to the home, entered and found the suspect hiding in a back bedroom. The suspect was placed under arrest, and will be charged accordingly.

Larceny – Bicycle

07/10/17 – A victim on Trenton Street reported he left his black Trek with a white baby seat attached in front of his home and went into his backyard to put something away. When he returned, the bike was gone.

Warrant Arrest

07/12/17 – Officers in the area of Vine Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Plymouth Court warrant.