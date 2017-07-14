Haley Renda to Run Passacantilli Campaign

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina has hired lifelong North End resident Haley Renda to run his campaign for Boston City Council. Passacantilli is running for District 1 City Councilor, which includes East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.

Haley Renda grew up in the North End and is a graduate of Boston Latin School and Tulane University. Prior to being hired to run the Passacantilli campaign, Renda worked with non-profits in Boston and New Orleans. She spent time working on issues of substance abuse and recovery at the Gavin Foundation in South Boston and fighting human trafficking at the Eden House. Renda was also an active volunteer with the Women’s Action Group.

Passacantilli said, «I›m excited to have Haley Renda running my campaign for Boston City Council. Haley has done incredible things in her life, and I’m looking forward to working with her to talk about our shared vision for District 1. From increasing access to parks, open space, and the waterfront, to expanding the ability to attend great schools close to home, and standing up for our seniors, I know that we are going to be able to get things done for District 1 by working together.”

“I’ve known Stephen Passacantilli since I was a kid, and I’ve seen how much he’s done for our community and Boston as a whole,” said Renda. “When Stephen reached out to me, I was excited to work with someone so committed to helping people and a proven record of success.”

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the Board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renee, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.