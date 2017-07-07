By Kevin Kelly

2017 HIGH SCHOOL ALL STARS (SPRING)

Congratulations to all of the athletes. GO TOWNIES!!!

TOWNIES

Patrick Kelly, Pope John XXIII (baseball – senior shortstop)

Maeve Fitzz, O’Bryant (softball – senior third baseman)

Claire Lakus, Boston Latin (lacrosse – junior attacker)

Caesar Martinez, Charlestown (baseball – sophomore pitcher)

Quinlan O’Brien, Boston Latin (lacrosse – 8th grade attacker)

Reagan O’Brien, Boston Latin (lacrosse – 7th grade midfielder)

** NOTABLE OMISSIONS – How is it possible that East Boston senior pitching sensation Jake Scanlan (8-1, 1.52 ERA) is left off this list. The same can be said of senior Latin Academy southpaw Chris Tucker (12-3 career record with a 1.22 ERA). It appears the City of Boston league allowed each team, regardless of record, to select three All Stars (inherently unfair to teams such as Eastie and LA). Boston Latin seniors Emily Pardy and Caroline Collier paved the foundation that the up-and-coming lacrosse program was built upon (rest assured both are considered “Townie Sports” All Stars).

TOWNIE ROOTS

Ed Sullivan, Revere (lacrosse – senior attacker)

Israel Vega, East Boston (baseball – senior infielder)

Carly Heffernan, Boston Latin (lacrosse – senior midfielder)

Gabby Comeau, Bishop Feehan (softball – sophomore catcher)

** NOTABLE OMISSIONS – Austin Prep senior third baseman Patrick Burke, whose MIAA tourney heroics saved the Cougars season, deserved All Star recognition.

TOWNIES SWEEP BELMONT

In the Babe Ruth summer league home-and-home series opener, Charlestown made it two in-a-row over Belmont erupting, once again, with a late-game offensive explosion to prevail by a score of 17-6 last week. Chipping in on offense were Hayden Groh (3 hits, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Oliver Bryan (2 hits, walk, 3 runs), Ray Luis (double, 2 hits, 3 RBIs), Teddy Chisholm (2 hits, run, stolen base, 2 RBIs), Gavin Kelly (hit, 2 walks, 2 runs), Jared Burhoe (triple, 2 hits, walk, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) and Malachy Donovan (hit, 2 walks, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases). Doing the most damage with the bat, however, were Colin Delvalle (second monstrous homer of the season) and James Hollien (laser beam grand slam which fueled a 9-run 5th inning). Defensively, the “Townies” played an error-free game which ended with a nifty game-ending double play by Groh and Donovan. On the mound, starting hurler Eddie Pistorino (3 innings pitched, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts) was sensational in notching the win while Luis, Burhoe and Oscar Jahn provided lights-out relief.

In the Babe Ruth (13-15 year-old) summer league opener the night before, Charlestown broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with an offensive explosion to topple Belmont by a score of 14-5. Leading the way on offense were Hayden Groh (4 hits, run, 3 RBIs), James Hollien (3 hits, run, 3 RBIs), Jack Adduci (2 hits, 3 runs), Noel Gallagher (hit, 3 runs, stolen base), Oliver Bryan (double, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) and Colin Delvalle (hit, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI). On defense, a nifty Hollien-to-Groh-to-Gallagher relay nailed a runner at the plate to snuff out a Belmont rally. On the mound, Jared Burhoe picked up the win with 2 innings of lights out relief and Groh, Adduci and Oscar Jahn kept the “Townies” in the game.

GOING OUT IN STYLE

In the Harry Agganis Football Classic, Revere QB/linebacker Eddie Sullivan was 1 for 2 passing and made a tackle at the goal line on 4th down to prevent a touchdown. What a two-sport career for the talented senior football and lacrosse player.