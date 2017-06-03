Police Briefs 06-01-2017

Charlestown Beat

Found Ballistic Evidence

05/23/17 – Officers responded to Walford Way for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim, who stated she heard four shots being fired, and that the rounds came through her window. Officers recovered bullet fragments at the scene.

No injuries were reported at this time, and the matter is under investigation.

Found Weapon

05/23/17 – Officers responded to Phipps Street for a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police were directed to a stairwell by a witness, who stated he saw someone place a firearm under the steps. Officers recovered the weapon that turned out to be a BB gun. The weapon was seized and turned into the A-1 station.

There is no further information at this time.

Disorderly/Destruction of Property

05/26/17 – As a result of a radio call to Austin Street for a disturbance, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with being a disorderly person and destruction of property.