Letter to the Editor

First year anniversary

Dear Editor:

This December marks the one year anniversary of the founding of CharlestownDogs. Time has flown by and yet we are proud of our accomplishments and growth in our initial year. We have about 300 registered members and expect to gain many more in 2017! We look forward to ramping up our advocacy and fundraising efforts in the new year, in addition to providing great neighborhood events and forums for owners and dogs to meet. We are excited for what’s ahead and think you will be too! Thanks to you, our members, for making us a strong, positive influence in our beloved Town.

We hope you and your loved ones will enjoy some rest and fun during the holidays. If you have an opportunity to take any “wintry” photos of your dog, please forward them to be considered for our January Cover Dog Contest- it’s a winter theme. The winner will be chosen January 4th and features on our homepage and Facebook!

Kristen, Chris, Rob, Arthur, Sarah, Liesl, Maggie