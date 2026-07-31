Charlestown Boys and Girls Club’s Learn & Earn Program visit the State House



Teens from the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club’s Learn & Earn Program were invited to the State House recently as guests of State Representative Dan Ryan. Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s tour desk provided a guided tour of the historic building including special access to the House Floor and rostrum courtesy of Rep. Ryan. The group participated in a simulated process of passing a bill into law while enjoying pizza in the House Member’s Lounge. The teens were accompanied by their Learn & Earn program leaders Abigail Dundore and Natalie Flint.



Shown, front row (left to right) are Connor Woods, Griffin Vraibel, Cesar Lopez, Andre Randolph, Juner Lara, Tyreke Randolph, and Demani Semnack. Back row (left to right), Natalie Flint (staff), Abigail Dundore (staff), Danny Ryan, Nathan Mainey, Peyton Fabiano, Danny Lee, Claire Anjomi, Maya Castro, and Connor Ricci.