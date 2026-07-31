Charlestown Boys and Girls Club’s Learn & Earn Program visit the State House

Teens from the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club’s Learn & Earn Program were invited to the State House recently as guests of State Representative Dan Ryan. Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s tour desk provided a guided tour of the historic building including special access to the House Floor and rostrum courtesy of Rep. Ryan. The group participated in a simulated process of passing a bill into law while enjoying pizza in the House Member’s Lounge. The teens were accompanied by their Learn & Earn program leaders Abigail Dundore and Natalie Flint.