NEW Health board members honored by Mass. League of Community Health Centers

The Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers recently hosted its Annual Awards Gala with the theme, “The Courage to Care.” Among those awarded were two long-time NEW Health board members and North End residents. The Joseph M. Smith Board Member award recognizes board members who demonstrate leadership and a commitment to supporting access to care in their communities. Denise Clancy and Marilyn Stempler were honored for their dedication and support to NEW Health over many years. Clancy and Stempler are the two longest-serving NEW Health board members. NEW Health has sites in both the North End and Charlestown.