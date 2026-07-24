Dr. Tommy Welch selected as new superintendent of Salem public schools

Dr. Tommy Welch, Boston Public Schools Region 1 Superintendent, has been named as the new superintendent of the Salem (Mass.) public schools.

An East Boston resident, Welch, 50, was selected by a 6-1 vote of the Salem School Committee at its July 15 meeting.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have earned the confidence of the Salem School Committee to serve as the next Superintendent of Salem Public Schools,” Dr. Welch said. “After more than 27 years as a teacher, principal, and regional superintendent, I am excited to help Salem build upon its strong foundation and move toward an even brighter future.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo, chair of the School Committee, praised Welch on his appointment to the preeminent leadership position in the school district.

“Salem was fortunate to have three incredibly strong finalists for this important role,” said Pangallo. “I am incredibly optimistic about the future path for Salem Public Schools under Dr. Welch’s leadership. He brings the qualifications, the commitment to equity and academic excellence, and – above all – the values that will ensure that the positive trajectory of Salem’s schools will continue forward.

Welch’s leadership in Region 1, which includes 15 schools in East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End, during his 11-year tenure has been extraordinary. Education professionals have recognized Region 1 as being the most successful district in the City of Boston in attendance, academics, and climate and culture data. In fact, the Bradley Elementary School won the National ESEA Distinguished School Award in 2024 for exceptional student achievement and its success in serving multilingual learners and students with disabilities. Schools in Region 1 have also received the EdVestors School on the Move Prize for their rapid and significant improvement in academic achievement.

“Our success is a testament to our school leaders sticking to it,” said Welch humbly. “We have the longest-serving, tenured principals in our district, an average of nine years, which is remarkable. If you think about how successful teachers work and successful schools work, it’s just that, the consistency of the leadership and the people in the building that helps to the problem-solving aspect of what’s happening in the schools and the classroom, the ability to work together and collaboratively each day.”

Also complementing Welch’s superb record of administrative accomplishment is his highly visible presence in the schools, the neighborhoods, and in local organizations and youth sports programs, notably Maverick Landing Community Services, East Boston Little League and Boston Scores (soccer).

“These are all organizations that support families and the students in our region,” said Welch. “An important thing also is that as my own children got older and began participating in a lot of the activities in the neighborhood, it was like I had my work hat and my community hat on at the same time. A lot of the problem solving that I worked on with parents and staff members happened not necessarily on school campuses, but at the baseball and soccer fields and in the community.”

That hands-on, in-the-community approach affirms one of Welch’s greatest strengths: his accessibility to families, parents, staff members, and even the students themselves who admire him as a coach and mentor.

“My wife has been extremely active in school activities and programs, and that gives a personal touch to how I lead, because since we’ve been here, we’ve had children in the system,” said Welch.

Welch said he and his family will continue to reside in East Boston. Welch will begin his superintendency in Salem in August. He spoke about the next challenge in what has been a sterling 27-year career in the field of education.

“This moment calls for collaborative, courageous, and student-centered leadership,” Welch said. “Academic growth will remain central to our work, but success must also mean creating schools where every student is known, valued, challenged, and supported. Together, we will bring to life Salem’s powerful motto: ‘Where Belonging Leads to Opportunity.’”

A graduate of Occidental College (a school which President Barack Obama attended) and the University of California, Los Angeles, who received his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Boston College, Welch was a school principal in Los Angeles when he was appointed to a Boston regional superintendent position by then-Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tommy Chang.

Welch commended both Dr. Chang and current Boston Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper for their support in his administrative roles.

“Mary Skipper has been my boss for the last four years, and she’s been great to me, understanding that different parts of the city have different challenges that they’re facing. With me being one of the more veteran executive team members, she really gave me the trust and guidance to execute the district’s mission and goals with her, but to do it in a way that I knew what was best for the community because I have been serving in the school district for eleven years. She’s been so supportive to me throughout this entire process in Salem.”

Congratulatory wishes

State Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Adrian Madaro, and East Boston Little League President Nick Free were among the many officials and residents congratulating Dr. Tommy Welch on his appointment as the new superintendent of Salem public schools.

Following are their statements:

Sen. Lydia Edwards

“As Region 1 Superintendent of Boston Schools, Dr. Welch has dedicated his career to bettering K-12 schools in Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End. Dr. Welch has made a profound impact on Region 1, and his visionary leadership has led to the improvement of academic outcomes within this diverse network. Within the last few years, Region 1 schools have received a variety of recognitions, including winners of the EdVestors School on the Move Award, three schools designated as a School of Recognition by the DESE, and one school receiving the National Distinguished School Award in 2024.

Dr. Welch’s impact is felt region-wide, and while we will miss Dr. Welch here in Boston, we congratulate him and wish him the best on his new appointment at Salem Public Schools.”

Rep. Adrian Madaro

“Congratulations to Eastie’s own, Tommy Welch, on being named the new Superintendent of Salem Public Schools! For years, Tommy has been a trusted friend, partner, and leader. His dedication has helped make our schools thrive in East Boston and across the city. He’ll now bring that same commitment, passion, and work ethic to Salem. I’m excited for Tommy and I know he’ll do great things with this new opportunity.”

EBLL President and

Charlestown schoolteacher

Nick Free

“I congratulate Dr. Welch on his new position as superintendent of Salem Public Schools. I’m very happy for him. It will be a loss for Boston, but it will be a gain for him in his life and career. He deserves to be superintendent of Salem schools, and we wish him all the luck. He’s been very valuable to East Boston Little League and Boston Scores, which are two thriving youth sports programs in East Boston. As a schoolteacher, I commend Dr. Welch for running the most successful school district in the City of Boston. Region 1 is going to miss him.”

(Information from the Salem Public Schools website and education online sources were used in the compilation of this story).