Rep. Ryan closing out session strong

The Massachusetts Legislature is working to conclude its 194th Session, a two-year session set to end scheduled formal proceedings on July 31, 2026.

Representative Dan Ryan (D-Charlestown) has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on some of his top priorities. Since June, three of Ryan’s bills have been sent to Governor Maura Healey’s desk, with other priorities of pending, or engrossed in further comprehensive legislation. These bills range in scope from campaign finance regulations to strengthening workplace & public safety reporting. Ryan played a leading role in the process of these bills becoming law, either as original author or through his leadership as the House Chair on the Joint Committee on Public Service.

In his duties as Public Service Chair, Ryan favorably reported legislation related to the line-of-duty death benefits to the spouse of Boston Firefighter Matt Troy, sponsored by Rep. Daniel Hunt (D-Dorchester). The bill was signed into law by Governor Healey on June 22nd. Through Ryan’s leadership, the Public Service Committee recently passed out of committee an injury benefits bill for Chelmsford Firefighter Nicholas Spinale, filed by Governor Healey.

“These bills are the toughest ones. On the surface, administering workers’ compensation or survivor benefits to a family in need seems like a no-brainer. However, each circumstance is different; not all scenarios are anticipated. When a family, in their darkest moments, finds out their loved one may not qualify for much-needed benefits because of a technicality there is a heightened sense of urgency. The Committee works with the sponsoring legislators, the respective unions, and the Governor’s office to ensure that these cases are adjudicated while also protecting the long -term integrity of the safety-net system. All while a family is suffering”, said Ryan. “You really begin to appreciate the expediency in which the system can work and the professionalism of all those involved when the circumstances arise”.

The Committee on Public Safety, chaired by Rep Dan Cahill (D-Lynn) and Senator John Cronin (D-Fitchburg) advanced ‘Hot Works’ language to the floor from the Walsh-Kennedy Commission, co-filed by Representatives Ryan (D -Charlestown) and David Biele (D-South Boston) and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston). The legislation is an effort to strengthen regulations around the permitting process for welding, plasma cutting, and other spark producing construction. This legislation stems from the tragic Beacon Hill fire on March of 2014, which resulted in the deaths of Lt. Edward Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy of the Boston Fire Department. Similar legislation remains at the forefront between the two chambers. An additional bill from the Walsh-Kennedy Commission Report, sponsored by Ryan, would take these regulations even further, passing in the House unanimously.

On the campaign finance front, the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted unanimously in early July on S. 2916 – An Act Improving Campaign Finance Reporting for Statewide Ballot Questions, Senator Sal Domenico (D-Everett). The legislation, along with a House version, originally sponsored by Rep. Ryan as H. 868, seeks to align campaign finance reporting for ballot questions with that of the current reporting deadlines of candidates for public office. As of today, committees for ballot questions would have sixty days before a November election to report on their funding, while a candidate for public office is required to report monthly. Studies have shown that hundreds of millions of dollars are spent during what has been called a ‘blackout period’ where reporting is not required. A conference committee will be appointed to hammer out the differences between the House and Senate bills.

Also, during the first week of July, the legislature sent the FY’27 budget to Governor Healey’s desk. The budget includes record investments in public education, drives down costs for residents, and adds to the state’s rainy-day fund without raising taxes. Also included is a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLAs) Reform Package that will give immediate relief to retirees who meet a certain threshold of retirement years and will establish a COLA Reserve Fund from revenues over projection. These reforms were based on recommendations from the Special COLA Commission formed last session. Chair Ryan was appointed to this commission by Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) at the beginning of this legislative session in 2025.

Ryan says he is pleased with the budget in these uncertain economic times. “The Commonwealth, through prudent spending and creative revenue generating, once again presented a budget that stays true to our values in the face of national uncertainty and declining federal investment without an increased burden to the average taxpayer”.

Ryan continues to work on his legislative priority items as House Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Service. The committee held a public hearing on Tuesday, July 14th, for late-file bills and will continue working on all matters relevant to Public Service until the end of the calendar year. Please continue following this space for further reports on the State House as the session progresses.