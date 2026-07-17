News in Brief 7-17-26

Friends of the Training Field Summer Concert Series

Friends of the Training Field will be hosting our First 2026 Summer Concert on Wednesday July 22, from 5:30-7:30pm. Charlestown’s own Dennis Taylor will be singing some Classic Soul and R&B favorites. Special Thank You to our sponsor The Cooperative Bank. The YMCA will be there providing treats for the kids. This event is free and all are welcome.

watercolor session at sunset

Join Gardens for Charlestown for a fun watercolor session at sunset in the Gardens with Charlestown-based artist and Chief Joy Maker of Essem Art Studio, Sophia Moon.

• No prior experiences is required.

• All painting materials will be provided.

• We’ll have light snacks.

• Feel free to bring your refreshment of choice.

The painting session starts promptly at 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Gardens for Charlestown.

Visit www.gardensforcharlestown.org for more information.