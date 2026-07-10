XV Beacon named No. 1 City Hotel in Boston

The XV Beacon hotel has been named the No. 1 City Hotel in Boston and No. 1 City Hotel in the United States in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, as voted entirely by readers.

XV Beacon, which opened in 1999, is located within a meticulously restored 1903 Beaux-Arts landmark building in the heart of Beacon Hill. Its 61 rooms “offer the warmth and comfort of a private residence paired with the attentive service of a world-class hotel,” according to a press release.

The hotel’s signature offerings include complimentary Audi house car service throughout downtown Boston; a seasonal roofdeck exclusively for guests; an acclaimed multilingual concierge team known for creating customized itineraries; and a welcoming canine guest program. Every room and suite features a gas fireplace, custom cashmere throws, Frette linens, sleep wellness offerings, and residential-inspired design that encourages guests to linger rather than simply stay.

The experience continues at the celebrated Mooo…. restaurant, where hotel guests enjoy 24-hour in-room dining in addition to one of the city’s most acclaimed steakhouse experiences and an award-winning wine collection featuring more than 325 labels.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the No. 1 City Hotel in the United States and the No. 1 City Hotel in Boston by Travel + Leisure readers,” said Amy Finsilver, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our guests. We have always believed that exceptional hospitality isn’t defined by the size of a building or the number of amenities – it is defined by how people feel when they walk through the doors. It is a tribute to our extraordinary team, whose passion, care, and attention to every detail create the genuine connections that inspire guests to return year after year. We are deeply grateful for our guests’ trust, support, and loyalty in choosing XV Beacon as their home in Boston.”

Each year, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards celebrate the world’s most exceptional hotels, destinations, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and travel experiences. Winners are selected entirely through readers’ surveys, making the awards one of the travel industry’s most trusted indicators of excellence

XV Beacon is located at 15 Beacon St. on Beacon Hill.