The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the return of free Arts & Crafts Workshops and the introduction of STEM & Youth Preparedness Workshops for children through the ParkARTS program. Kids ages three to ten can enjoy a wide variety of activities led by local artists and instructors, heavily featuring Charlestown’s own Training Field this summer.

Local Charlestown Events:

• Arts and Crafts Workshops: Wednesdays, July 29, August 5, and 12 at the Training Field, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Arts and Crafts Workshops: Fridays, July 31, August 7, and 14 at the Training Field, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

In addition to arts programming, ParkARTS is debuting free STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops on Mondays throughout July and August at other neighborhood parks. Led by a Boston Public Schools teacher and staff from the City of Boston Office of Emergency Management, these hands-on workshops combine interactive STEM activities with lessons on emergency preparedness.

“Summer in Boston’s parks is all about giving children and families opportunities to connect, learn, explore, and create,” said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation and Deputy Chief of Open Space.

Kendall Basham, Emergency Manager and Regional Coordinator for Boston Office of Emergency Management, added, “When kids know what to expect, it replaces fear with confidence, making our whole community safer and more resilient.”

Participation is free and all materials are provided. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of eight or more must pre-register by emailing [email protected] or by calling the Parks Department at (617) 961-3082.

Other City-Wide Events:

• Arts and Crafts Workshops (10 a.m. to 12 noon): Fridays at Mozart Street Playground and Joyce Playground (July 10, 17, 24), and Doherty-Gibson Playground (July 31, Aug. 7, 14). Tuesdays at Iacono Playground and Walsh Playground (July 14, 21), and LoPresti Park and Elliot Norton Park (July 28, Aug. 4, 11). Wednesdays at Marcella Playground and Hynes Field (July 15, 22), and Mission Hill Playground (July 29, Aug. 5, 12). Thursdays at Fallon Field and Walker Playground (July 16, 23), and Medal of Honor Park and Myrtle Street Playground (July 30, Aug. 6, 13).

• STEM and Youth Preparedness Workshops (10 a.m. and 11 a.m.): Mondays at McConnell Park (July 13), Tiffany Moore Tot Lot (July 20), Moakley Park (July 27), Hunt-Almont Park (Aug. 3), and Peters Park (Aug. 10).

• Rosalita’s Puppets (11 a.m.): Fallon Field (July 23), Mozart Street Playground (July 24), Myrtle Street Playground (July 30), O’Day Playground (July 31), Medal of Honor Park (Aug. 6), and Doherty-Gibson Playground (Aug. 7).

For more information, visit boston.gov/parkarts.