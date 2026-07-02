Tanabata Celebration 2026: Japanese Cultural Performances and Wishes

Kaji Aso Studio celebrates the beloved TANABATA summer celebration outside at Symphony Park, 39 Edgerly Road, on Tuesday, July 7th starting at 12:00pm. Throughout the afternoon visitors can write wishes to tie to bamboo branches in the Tanabata tradition. There will be a series of Japanese Cultural performances including a poetry reading inspired by Tanabata (12:15pm); a flower arranging demonstration by Jonette Nagai (1:00pm), a tea ceremony demonstration by Kaji Aso Studio (2:00pm); a koto music performance by Sumie Kaneko (3:00pm); and a Japanese calligraphy demonstration by Michiko Imai (4:00pm). This program is free and open to the public.

This program is supported in part by a Berklee Fenway Neighborhood Improvement Grant; and in partnership with Friends of Symphony Park. Special thanks to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Kaji Aso Studio general programming is also supported in part by a grant from the Boston Cultural Council, administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.