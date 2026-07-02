MBTA announces train ticket availability for July 9 World Cup match

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that tickets are on sale for roundtrip Boston Stadium Train tickets between South Station and Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) for the July 9 match. Tickets will be $80, sold exclusively on the MBTA mTicket app, and allows for travel on the entire Commuter Rail network the day of your Event Train ticket.

Riders are welcome to purchase tickets based on boarding groups, which are listed online. Full information can be found at MBTA.com/WorldCup. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and to buffer in extra travel time on match days. Boston Stadium Train tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.

Boston Stadium Trains are the only MBTA public transit mode to Boston Stadium on match days, and they offer one of the most predictable and affordable options to get to the matches. There is no MBTA subway or bus service to Boston Stadium.

Tickets should be purchased by fans with a valid same-day match ticket. Passengers must register the email address used to purchase their match ticket on mTicket to complete their train ticket purchase. Passengers without a valid match ticket will not be allowed to board at South Station.

All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Train ticket sales will close once the maximum capacity is reached.

Regular Commuter Rail tickets, passes and summer promotions — including the $10 Weekend Pass and the 5-day Flex Pass — are not valid for travel on Boston Stadium Trains.

World Cup Impacts

to MBTA Service

As previously announced, most regular peak-period Commuter Rail service will be preserved to minimize impacts to daily ridership. However, Commuter Rail lines are experiencing temporary schedule adjustments until July 12. On match days specifically, the southside of the Commuter Rail network will have adjusted schedules to support this unprecedented effort. More information on these schedule changes is available at MBTA.com/WorldCupChanges. Full Spring and Summer Commuter Rail schedules are available at MBTA.com/CR.

Commuter Rail Summer

Discount Reminder

Governor Healey and Interim Secretary and General Manager Eng announced a series of summer fare promotions and discounts on the MBTA Commuter Rail to lower costs for riders, support regular commuters, and encourage more people to choose public transportation as Massachusetts prepares for a busy season of major events across the state. This includes four promotions that will run on the Commuter Rail through June, July, and August, including Free Fridays, a 50% discount on monthly passes, and more. Monthly passholders will save between $321 and $639 over the summer, depending on their route.

For more information, visit MBTA.com/WorldCup or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.