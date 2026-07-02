Fourth of July Celebration Starts at Boston Harborfest

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Back for America’s 250th birthday is Boston Harborfest presented by Citizens, one of the nation’s largest 4th of July celebrations. From July 2-4, hundreds of thousands of attendees are expected to enjoy events and activities throughout Downtown Boston and along Boston Harbor, including Thursday’s kickoff ceremony, access to historical sites, free live music, and fireworks.

Media will be provided on-site access for photography, interviews, and reporting at all Boston Harborfest events and activities, and full details can be found on the Boston Harborfest website, www.bostonharborfest.com. Interviews can be arranged upon request. For further information regarding this event, please contact Chandler Pettigrew at 617-204-4219 or [email protected].

WHAT: The 44th Boston Harborfest, presented by Citizens, is Fourth of July celebration in the City of Boston with cultural events, live music, and historical reenactments.

WHEN: Thursday, July 2 – Saturday, July 4

WHO: Open to the public, with performances from the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, the 215th Army National Guard Band, The Pace Keepers, Michelle Brooks Thompson, the 198th Army Band, Houston Bernard, the U.S. Navy Band Northeast, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, and more.

WHERE: Christopher Columbus Park, Downtown Crossing (Summer Street), Copley Square and Boston Harbor.

SPONSORS: This year’s event is graciously supported by sponsors Citizens, Conventures, Downtown Boston Alliance, SugarBee Apples, Hamilton Watches, NRG, PHX Hydration Energy, Zespri Kiwi, Floor & Décor, Renewal by Andersen, Snapple, and Spot Hero.

See below for more information about key events and media opportunities at Boston Harborfest:

Thursday, July 2

• Boston Harborfest presented by Citizens Kickoff Ceremony

11:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Summer St. Stage (Downtown Crossing)

Public officials and hospitality leaders will help kick off Boston Harborfest 2026 with the ceremonial cake cutting and giveaway. The program features ceremonial remarks, the posting of the colors, and patriotic music performed by the 198th Army Band.

• Re-Enactors & Live Entertainment

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: The People’s Stage at the Steps (Downtown Crossing)

An array of local performances across all musical genres will perform from a stage, while historical re-enactors and costumed entertainers will engage with visitors in the area.

• A City Woven Together, an Interactive Community Mural

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Christopher Columbus Park

Boston Harborfest and presenting sponsor Citizens invite visitors to stop by the interactive mural installation, Boston 250: A City Woven Together, and help create a community artwork celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Created in partnership with Artists for Humanity, the mural honors the history, culture, and community of Boston while looking toward the future. Guests of all ages are welcome.

• Pre-Fireworks Concert: US Air Force Heritage of America Band

6:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: Christopher Columbus Park

Join us for a concert from the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band to prepare yourself for the Boston Harborfest Fireworks Display. Patriotic music followed by spectacular fireworks make an unbeatable Fourth of July combination.

• Snapple World Record Attempt

7:30 p.m.: Christopher Columbus Park

Snapple looks to make history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records, as the company endeavors to set a record for the greatest number of people to drink Snapple at the same time. Registration opens at 6:00 p.m. for participants.

• Boston Harborfest Fireworks

9:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Long Wharf – Boston Inner Harbor

Visible from several vantage points along the Inner Harbor, the Harborfest Fireworks return to provide a spectacular display for all to enjoy. The fireworks will be launched from a barge off of Boston’s Long Wharf.

Friday, July 3

• Live Entertainment at Summer Street

1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Summer St. Stage (Downtown Crossing)

Musical acts Annie and the Fur Trappers, PK and the Mighty Seven, World Premier Band, and The MBT Music Experience featuring Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform.

• Macy’s Great American Fashion Show

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Summer St. Stage (Downtown Crossing)

The Macy’s Fashion Show in Boston, MA is an annual event showcasing the latest fashion trends from top designers. It features a vibrant atmosphere with music, lights, and runway presentations, attracting fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and shoppers.

• Boston Harborfest at Christopher Columbus Park

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Christopher Columbus Park

Enjoy an afternoon of performances by Sweet Harmony and DJ Christjawn, as well as children’s activities within the breezy confines of Christopher Columbus Park.

• A City Woven Together, an Interactive Community Mural

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Christopher Columbus Park

Boston Harborfest and presenting sponsor Citizens invite visitors to stop by the interactive mural installation, Boston 250: A City Woven Together, and help complete a community artwork celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Saturday, July 4

• The City of Boston’s Fourth of July Procession

9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m.: Copley Square to Downtown Crossing

The brief ceremonial parade steps off from Copley Square to the Granary Burying Ground for a wreath laying on the graves of patriots and continues through Downtown Crossing to the Old State House, where the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company will continue its tradition of reading of the Declaration of Independence from the historic site’s balcony.

• Annual Oration

11:00 a.m.: Faneuil Hall

The Annual Oration began in 1771 to commemorate the anniversary of the Boston Massacre but eventually evolved into an event to celebrate independence.

• Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drums Concert

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Downtown Crossing

The historically inspired ensemble performs throughout the neighborhood, bringing authentic folk music and iconic patriotic hymns from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

• Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Esplanade

An annual tradition, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will delight the masses with an evening concert and fireworks display.

For a full schedule of Boston Harborfest please refer to our website: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/

Boston Harborfest is produced and organized by Boston Celebrations, Inc., a non-profit organization operated by Boston-based Conventures. The 44th Boston Harborfest will take place from July 2-4 across Downtown Boston and Boston Harbor. The event has been a proud summer tradition of arts, culture, and entertainment for more than four decades, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of guests from Boston and beyond. For the latest event details, schedules, and programming announcements please visit www.bostonharborfest.com, and follow event updates on the Harborfest Facebook page, @BOSHarborfest on X, @bostonharborfest on Instagram, or follow the conversation using #BostonHarborfest.