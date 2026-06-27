News Briefs

Rebecca Mac String Band in concert July 1 at The Boston Synagogue

The Boston Synagogue’s BackRoom presents Rebecca Mac String Band, offering a fusion of Eastern European folk and klezmer music, on Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. at The Boston Synagogue at 55 Martha Road.

Rebecca Mac String Band celebrates the debut release of their highly anticipated album, ‘Night Bird.’ Led by the visionary Boston-based violinist Rebecca Mac (of the award-winning klezmer ensemble Mamaliga), this ensemble is one of the most electrifying new groups on the klezmer scene today. In ‘Night Bird,’ Rebecca explores the deep connections between her Ashkenazi Jewish heritage and the traditional folk music of Eastern Europe, creating a sound that is simultaneously haunting, joyful, and whimsical.

Register for this concert via Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1990422895461?aff=oddtdtcreator

Boston Children’s School summer and school-year rolling admissions

The Boston Children’s School is currently accepting students, ages 3-8, for both this summer and the 2026-’27 academic year. The Summer Fun Program runs from July 7 through Aug. 14, with field trips, weekly themed activities, daily trips to the pool at the Clubs at Charles River Park, and much more. Visit website www.bostonchildrensschool.org to learn more, or call 617-367-6239 or email [email protected] to discuss enrollment for the summer and/or fall.