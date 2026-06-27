emmi Bakery & Café, a Modern Eatery with Some Traditional Turkish Flavors

Story and Photos by Marianne Salza

For over a year-and-a-half, emmi Bakery & Café, owned by Sezar and Derya Yarvus, has been offering locals and visitors along the Freedom Trail a welcoming, leisurely space to enjoy American as well as traditional Turkish pastries, salads, and signature sandwiches. Located at 100 City Square, near Boston Harbor, emmi is a modern eatery with spacious indoor seating and expansive views of the ample outdoor patio where customers can enjoy a decedent baklava or savory chicken melt panini.

“We are proud to be a part of this community. Charlestown is very nice and feels like family. We are very lucky we found this place,” said Sezar, who opened emmi with his wife following retirement.

Originally from Turkey, Sezar and Derya immigrated to Boston 26 years ago to continue their career in the hotel business: Sezar, a chef for over 30 years, and Derya, a housekeeper. The couple would go on to raise a family and own a restaurant in Cambridge.

Now running a bakery feels more manageable to Sezar and Derya. A smaller operation and kitchen with fewer overhead expenses allows for a more relaxing experience for the pair who love socializing with customers and friends.

“My wife has a strong relationship with the community,” explained Sezar, who shared that his wife’s love of dogs often compels her to greet them outside as soon as the opportunity arises.

Derya decorated the bakery entrance with a golden retriever statue as a mascot to greet four-legged guests with water, treats, and toys.

The animal lovers, who live in Quincy with a goldendoodle and three cats, have embraced the familial atmosphere evoked by the name of the bakery formerly located where emmi is now. Since Sorelle means “sisters” in Italian, Sezar thought it clever to title their bakery “emmi,” a simple-to-remember, four-letter Turkish word that means “uncle.”

“We have several desserts that are pretty popular, and I use coffee from Guatemala,” mentioned Sezar, who emphasized that emmi’s baked goods are made fresh daily by a professional baker. “People love our coffee and our food. We have a lot of sandwich and salad options.”

With the anticipation of a busy summer and now serving the many people visiting Boston for the FIFA World Cup, Sezar and Derya are planning a trip to visit their daughter in California in the near future.

Learn more or order online at www.emmibakerycafe.com