Charlestown High School’s Students Participate in Job Shadow Day

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Students from Charlestown High School’s Early College Pathways participated in job shadow days at local businesses and organizations last month. Hosted by eight different sites, twenty-five 10th and 11th graders got the chance to observe and explore careers in healthcare, business administration and management, technology, early childhood education, law and criminal justice, architecture, construction, and engineering. Host sites included Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, the MGH Institute of Health Professions, Charlestown Municipal Court, CBT Architects, Haley & Aldrich, Suffolk Construction, Leggat McCall Properties, Anna’s Cafe, Bright Horizons, Anna’s Cafe, Rapid7, and Diversity Consignment.

The job shadow program has been running since 2019 and is a highlight of the Early College Pathways program at Charlestown High. The Early College program allows Charlestown High School students to take free college courses at Bunker Hill Community College, preparing them for future college success while providing a head start on a college degree. The three Pathways (Health, Business, and Technology) also allow students to gain professional experience through internships, job shadows, and career exploration supported by local industry partners. The program is open to all students at Charlestown High School and prides itself on serving students of all backgrounds including first-generation college students, multilingual students, and students with disabilities.