News 2026 Bunker Hill Day by Patriot-Bridge Staff • June 27, 2026 • 0 Comments The 251st anniversary of the Battle Of Bunker Hill was observed with a ceremony at the Bunker Hill Monument. Members of The Massachusetts and Connecticut Societies of the Sons of the American Revolution pose for aphoto in front of the Bunker Hill Monument. Derek Kouyoumjian PhotosMassachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services Eric Goralnick watches as TheSojourn Flag is presented by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Honor Guard. The Bunker HillMonument is adornedwith a field of Americanand British flags.