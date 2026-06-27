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2026 Bunker Hill Day

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The 251st anniversary of the Battle Of Bunker Hill was observed with a ceremony at the Bunker Hill Monument.

Members of The Massachusetts and Connecticut Societies of the Sons of the American Revolution pose for a
photo in front of the Bunker Hill Monument.
Derek Kouyoumjian Photos
Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services Eric Goralnick watches as The
Sojourn Flag is presented by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.
The Bunker Hill
Monument is adorned
with a field of American
and British flags.

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