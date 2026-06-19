FBI Boston warns drone operators of temporary flight restrictions during FIFA World Cup 

Planning to fly your drone in Massachusetts or Rhode Island during the FIFA World Cup 2026? Be aware that the government will establish temporary flight restrictions around FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums, fan festivals, and other event locations. Flying a drone in a restricted zone is not only dangerous, but it is also a federal crime and can result in criminal fines up to $100,000, up to a year in federal prison, and seizure of the drone.

Temporary flight restrictions define a certain area of airspace where air travel—including drones and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)—is limited for a specific period of time. Restriction details include size, altitude, date, time, and the types of operations that are restricted or permitted. All pilots are required to adhere to the restrictions.

Seven of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be played at Boston Stadium from June 13 through July 9. Unsafe or improper use of a drone during this time frame poses a physical hazard to other aircraft and to individuals on the ground. The temporary flight restrictions are intended to protect fans, players, and critical infrastructure, such as power lines and cell phone towers, from accidents and security threats. It is prohibited to fly a drone or UAS in and around FIFA World Cup 2026 venues. Additional temporary flight restrictions are expected over Fan Fest being held at City Hall Plaza, and portions of Providence and Smithfield, RI.

The FBI is authorized by law to use counter-UAS capabilities to mitigate unauthorized drone activity within restricted airspace, while preserving evidence for potential prosecution. The FBI works with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enforce temporary flight restrictions.

This is done by using federally authorized capabilities to detect, track, and assess unauthorized drone activity that could threaten aviation safety, critical infrastructure, or public safety. At select FIFA World Cup 2026 venues, the FBI is deploying counter-UAS protection teams to support state and local law enforcement, providing layered protection against unauthorized drones.

Before every flight, drone operators should check for active flight restrictions using an FAA-approved B4UFLY service provider. A list of approved providers offering free airspace awareness tools for desktop and mobile devices is available at faa.gov/uas/getting_started/b4ufly. These tools provide real-time information on temporary flight restrictions, restricted airspace, and other advisories based on the operator’s location.

If you spot unsafe drone activity, report it immediately by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. Together, let’s keep the skies—and the FIFA World Cup 2026— safe for everyone.

Resources:

FBI Boston’s “No Drone Zone” PSA: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/fbi-boston-warns-drone-operators-of-temporary-flight-restrictions-during-fifa-world-cup-2026

FAA B4UFLY: tfr.faa.gov

National Counter-UAS Training Center: FBI Drone and Operator (b-roll)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1008216/national-counter-uas-training-center-fbi-drone-and-operator-b-roll

National Counter-UAS Training Center (b-roll)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1008212/national-counter-uas-training-center-b-roll

National Counter-UAS Training Center (pre-produced video)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1007960/national-counter-uas-training-center