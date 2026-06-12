Voices of Bunker Hill to echo once again  in Charlestown 

More than two and a half centuries after musket fire thundered across Breed's Hill, the voices of those who shaped one of the most consequential moments in American history will be heard again in Charlestown.

In commemoration of the 251st Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the continuing celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States, the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library will present dramatic readings from one of the nation's earliest theatrical tributes to Revolutionary War heroism: "Battle of Bunker Hill; or The Death of Warren."

Originally performed in Boston in 1797, just twenty-two years after the famous battle, the play offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience how Americans of the early Republic remembered and celebrated the sacrifices of June 17, 1775.

The playwright, John Daly Burk, was himself a fascinating figure. Born in Ireland within a year of Dr. Joseph Warren's death, Burk came from a family deeply involved in public affairs. A student at Trinity College Dublin, he became known for his passionate political views and found himself in conflict with British authorities. After becoming involved in efforts supporting Irish rebels, Burk fled to America, where he turned his talents to writing and the theater.

Among his eight dramatic works, Battle of Bunker Hill; or The Death of Warren became one of the most celebrated. When first staged in Boston, the play captivated audiences with its patriotic spirit and stirring portrayal of the battle's principal figures. Contemporary critics were so impressed that some argued it should be performed every June 17th and July 4th for generations to come.

That tradition will be renewed, if only for an evening, when local residents and community leaders step into the roles of the Revolution's most notable personalities. Through dramatic readings, audience members will hear the words of General Joseph Warren, Colonel William Prescott, General Israel Putnam, Governor Thomas Gage, and Lord Percy, bringing to life the courage, conflict, and conviction that defined the struggle for American independence.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Charlestown Branch Library. Following the performance, guests are invited to continue the conversation and fellowship at the Friends' Annual Meeting and Reception in Memorial Hall.

By revisiting this remarkable piece of early American theater, the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library hope to connect modern audiences with the people, passions, and patriotism that helped forge a nation.

Admission is free and all are welcome.