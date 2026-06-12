News Briefs 6-26 

McGRATH NAMED 2026 Quinn Scholar

Jake McGrath has been selected as the 2026 Quinn Scholar according to Committee of the Lt. Michael P Scholarship Fund.

Jake recently graduated from Buckingham, Brown and Nichols (BBN), where he was a scholar athlete. With outstanding SAT scores, coupled with advanced placement courses, Jake brought pride to his community and more importantly to his family.

His accolades on the football field included lineman of the year at BBN, Class 3; NEPSAC first team, defense and Boston Globe Prep-School all-star.

In the fall, Jake will continue his college path at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Isenberg School of Management with the class of 2030.

As the first recipient from both BBN and the University of Massachusetts, Jake joins a prestigious group of Quinn Scholars.

Robert Irgens was the first winner in 1970 and Ann Marie Duffy was the first female winner in 1977.

With his parents Thomas and Pamela McGrath, the $20,000. Scholarship was presented at the annual luncheon .

The eloquent words of Thomas Jefferson capture Jake’s character, “in matter of style, swim with the current, in matters of principle, stand like a rock.”

Nikki Forsythe named veteran of the year for 2026

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11, GAR, is proud to honor Nikki Forsythe as our 2026 Veteran of the Year.

Nikki spent 16 yeas in the U.S. Army and deployed to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

After Sgt. Forsythe retired in 2018, she worked with Army Reserve Family Readiness Programs to support the families of service men and woman who were deployed overseas, raising funds for their children for the holidays and sending care packages to them while they were away from home. Today, she continues her work for veterans at the Bedford VA hospital as a Veterans Advocate.

USS Constitution to go Underway June 17

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in commemoration of the Battle of Bunker Hill and Freedom 250.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute at approximately 12:15 p.m. as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt's Shipyard, where the ship was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard. USS Constitution will be closed to the public on June 17 and will resume normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18.

All guests 18 years of age and older must present a valid state- or federally issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and America's Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.