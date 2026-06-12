‘Mayor of Charlestown’ Sean Boyle looking forward to Bunker Hill Parade 

Being the “Mayor of Charlestown” is a title that Sean Boyle continues to carry proudly.

Though he held the honor of mayorship for the 2025 Bunker Hill Parade in Charlestown (by raising the most money), Boyle, 35, will again be front and center on Sunday, June 14 watching the parade and holding court from his home on Bunker Hill Street.

“I’m excited for the parade,” said Boyle. “It’s the first parade I get to watch. I’ve been in every parade since 2016. There was no parade in 2020 and 2021 (due to COVID-19), so I started a car parade. I’ve marched in the parade, and I’ve had floats under my business, which was Baby Boyle Bouquets.”

Sean said his well-known flower business closed last July, and he is now working as a bartender at the Warren Tavern and a freelancer for other florists in Boston.

Sean is the son of U.S. Navy veteran Neal Boyle and Nila Boyle.

“My parents met when my father was in the Navy,” said Sean.

Sean grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Boston College High School. He attended Salve Regina University and holds an associate’s degree from Bunker Hill Community College. He is currently pursuing a marketing degree at Southern New Hampshire University.

“I’ll be watching the parade at my house on the top of Bunker Hill Street,” reported Sean. “I’ll be enjoying it with my family – my two brothers, my niece and nephew, and my cousins, and some friends from Charlestown.”

“I love Charlestown, but I’ve been traveling the world this year. I’ve been to Ireland, Italy, France, and Mexico and I always wear clothing that says, ‘Charlestown.’ I tell people I’m the ‘Mayor of Charlestown,’ so I represent the town,” concluded Boyle.