It’s time! Bunker Hill Parade is Sunday

The 2026 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade, commemorating the 251st anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, will be held Sunday, June 14, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Hayes Square.

The highly anticipated and always exciting parade is sponsored by The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee, which is led by General Chairman Arthur Hurley.

Charlestown Parade Week’s impressive slate of events has been the perfect lead-up to the parade. A tremendous crowd is expected to be on hand for Sunday’s parade.

See Bunker Hill Day Parade roster starting on Page 2.