Letter to the Editor 6-5-26

THANK YOU

Dear Editor,

The Friends of City Square Park would like to extend a thank you to the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and to State Representative Danny Ryan for helping connect the dots and move long-awaited improvements forward at City Square Park.

In recent weeks, DCR has begun addressing Park needs, including new plantings, and the planning for fence repairs, removal of dead trees, sidewalk improvements, and other maintenance work.

We want to thank Charlestown residents who took the time to contact DCR and advocate for these improvements.

The Friends of City Square Park invite residents to join us for our summer concert series:

• June 10 – Ghetto People Band

• July 15 – Dirty Water Brass Band

• August 12 – East Coast Soul

• September 9 – Evan Murphy Bluegrass Band

Concerts are held from 5:30–7:00 p.m., with Thursday evening serving as the rain date.

Sincerely,

Grace Bloodwell

Friends of City Square Park