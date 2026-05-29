YGB Names Sonia Chang-Diaz to First-ever Chief External Affairs Officer Role, to Lead Next Phase of Impact and Influence

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

YMCA of Greater Boston (YGB) President and CEO David Shapiro has announced the appointment of Sonia Chang-Díaz as Chief External Affairs Officer, a newly created senior leadership position that reflects the organization’s evolving role and breadth of impact in meeting the needs of residents across the region.

YGB is America’s first YMCA, and is celebrating its 175th year. The appointment marks a pivotal moment in its history as the organization accelerates its work at the intersection of civic engagement, public leadership, and systems change. In this role, Chang-Díaz will lead YGB’s external affairs strategy across public and private partnerships, policy engagement, communications, and resource development.

“Sonia brings a rare combination of expansive issue expertise, public credibility, strategic vision, and deep experience building coalitions that drive meaningful and responsive progress,” said Shapiro. “As YGB charts a course for the future in an effort to be as responsive to evolving needs as possible, this is a key investment in our ability to shape direction, forge partnerships, and expand our impact both on the ground and at a systems level. Sonia is exactly the leader to add to our great team to help unify and guide this next chapter.”

The creation of the Chief External Affairs Officer position signals YGB’s evolution from a well-known “gym and swim” provider into a partner at scale with government, philanthropy, and business and civic leaders in driving community outcomes. YGB is an inter-generational community cornerstone with a portfolio that includes youth development, food security, adult education and enrichment, housing, teen employment, fitness, aquatics, and workforce development.

A nationally respected public leader and advocate, Chang-Díaz previously served in the Massachusetts Senate, where she built a reputation as a leading voice on education equity, economic opportunity, and democratic participation. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her ability to bridge sectors, convene diverse stakeholders, and translate bold ideas into actionable outcomes. She and her family are long-time YGB members.

At YGB, she will help deepen relationships across the public, private, nonprofit, and philanthropic sectors while advancing the organization’s long-term strategic priorities.

“YGB is stepping into an important new era,” said Chang-Díaz. “Several things drew me to this opportunity: my past personal and professional experiences with the Y, the incredible breadth and depth of the organization’s impact, and its commitment to building lasting influence–both responding to the moment and helping shape what comes next. I’m really excited to help tell YGB’s story, expand its reach, strengthen its partnerships, and position the organization for even greater impact.”

The announcement comes as YGB has recently completed a strategic plan, done a real estate and facilities assessment, and launched the public campaign, “See You at the Y,” to elevate attention to the mounting public health problem of loneliness. YGB continues to broaden its footprint and invest in new initiatives designed to convene leaders, shape policy, grow resources and create stronger connections among institutions, communities, and decision-makers.

The YMCA of Greater Boston, one of Massachusetts leading nonprofits and America’s first Y, is dedicated to enhancing the mind, body, and spirit of individuals and families in our communities. For 175 years, the Y has been developing skills and emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming and connecting diverse populations, preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities. We provide welcoming, belonging, and opportunity for all. For more information visit Home – YMCA of Greater Boston (ymcaboston.org), or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.