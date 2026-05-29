Massport Announces New Aviation Leadership Appointments

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) Board of Directors approved the appointment of Sharon Williams as Executive Director of Aviation and David Ishihara as Deputy Executive Director of Aviation, effective July 1, 2026. Williams and Ishihara will succeed longtime aviation leader Ed Freni, who will retire in July following a distinguished 26-year career at Massport overseeing New England’s busiest airports.

“Massport is fortunate to have two incredibly talented and experienced aviation leaders in Sharon and David,” said Rich Davey, Massport CEO. “Their deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and commitment to excellence will help guide the Aviation team into the future while building upon the tremendous legacy and leadership of Ed Freni.”

For over two decades, Freni has helped ensure the region’s airports remain among the safest and most operationally resilient in the nation. Through strong leadership, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to public safety, he strengthened airport security standards, enhanced interagency coordination, and built a culture of preparedness that continues to shape operations today, across Massport’s aviation system.

Freni guided Boston Logan through major challenges, including the aftermath of September 11, severe winter storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining operational continuity and public confidence. One of his most lasting contributions was establishing a daily airport-wide security and operations meeting after September 11, a practice that continues today and has strengthened coordination among airport, airline, federal, state, and local partners.

“Sharon and David bring exceptional strength and experience to Massport’s Aviation leadership team,” said Patricia Jacobs, Massport Board Chair. “Their steady guidance, deep expertise, and commitment to public service will ensure continued excellence, while carrying forward the remarkable legacy Ed Freni leaves behind. Ed’s leadership helped define a culture of resilience, collaboration, and unwavering focus on safety that has shaped Boston Logan, Hanscom Field and Worcester Regional Airport for decades, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Sharon Williams currently serves as Director of Aviation Facilities and Passenger Services at Boston Logan. In this position, she oversees airport facilities operations, customer service, terminal management, and oversight of Hanscom Field, New England’s second busiest airport and the region’s premier general aviation facility. Prior to this role, she served as Director of Hanscom Field for twelve years.

During her 32-year career at Massport, Williams has held numerous leadership positions. She began as an Operations Manager at Hanscom Field before moving to Boston Logan, where she served in several key operational roles, including Manager of Terminal B, Manager of Airside/Landside and Fleet Maintenance, Manager of Airport Facilities, and Deputy Director of Aviation Services. In 2011, she returned to Hanscom as Manager of Airport Administration and was appointed Airport Director in 2013.

Williams earned her private pilot license at age 17 and has been a commercial pilot for 37 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management and Flight Technology from Florida Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Aviation and Aerospace Operations and Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

David Ishihara currently serves as the Director of Aviation Operations, Safety and Security at Boston Logan. In this role, he is responsible for the management of airfield operations, safety management systems, aviation security, ground transportation and parking operations, as well as the oversight of Worcester Regional Airport.

Before joining Massport, Ishihara served as Deputy Director of the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center at the U.S. Department of Transportation. His aviation leadership experience also includes serving as Transportation Security Administration Federal Security Director at Bradley International Airport and as a Federal Aviation Administration Field Office Manager. Following the September 11 attacks, he served as the FAA Security Manager assigned to Boston Logan. Earlier in his career, he was Assistant Airport Manager in Portland, Maine.

Ishihara holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management and Flight Technology from Florida Institute of Technology and is an active pilot with Commercial and Instrument ratings.

Going Above and Beyond. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport.