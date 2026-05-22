Revolutionary Spaces and Suffolk University partner on student art installations for America’s 250th

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Revolutionary Spaces and Suffolk University have partnered to bring student-created art installations to two of Boston’s most iconic Revolutionary landmarks. Suffolk University students’ original public artworks—Echoes of Revolution and Constructing Identity—will be on view this month at the Old State House and Old South Meeting House, historic sites that serve as spaces of reflection and dialogue for visitors of all ages.

The collaboration, initiated by Suffolk Law Professor and Revolutionary Spaces Board Vice Chair David Yamada, and led by Lucy Pollock, Exhibits Manager for Revolutionary Spaces, connects three art classes with Boston’s Revolutionary past through projects exploring identity, community, and public life, bringing fresh perspectives to these landmark sites ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

“Younger generations are engaging with history in different ways,” said Yamada. “If we can spark curiosity and conversation around civic identity, that’s a meaningful step forward.”

Rather than depicting historical images of the Revolution, students used sculpture, projection-inspired design, and hand-cut materials to interpret the era through a personal lens. One project draws inspiration from the act of writing the Declaration of Independence, while another reimagines flag imagery through bold, community-driven design.

“You could see the exact moment it clicked for the students—when they understood not just where they were standing, but what these spaces represent in American history,” said Pollock. “Students approached the work with real intention, translating complex civic themes into artwork that is both approachable and expressive, inviting viewers to experience history through a more emotional, visual lens.”

The work began with an on-site visit to the Old State House, where students explored the very space where Bostonians once gathered to protest British rule and later heard the Declaration of Independence read aloud in 1776.

The project also extends beyond Suffolk’s campus. Suffolk students collaborated with eighth-graders from East Boston Public High School during hands-on workshops to develop the flag designs, guiding them through exercises exploring identity, community, and belonging. The students translated these reflections into paper-based symbols, which were then assembled into a collective flag representing Boston as seen through their perspectives.

The art will be on view at the Old State House and Old South Meeting House through August, with both organizations aiming to expand the collaboration into an ongoing partnership.

Revolutionary Spaces stewards the historic Old South Meeting House and Old State House as landmarks, museums, and active civic spaces. Its mission is to bring people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society—using history as a powerful tool for civic engagement and public dialogue. For more information, go to RevolutionarySpaces.org or follow on social media at @RevSpaces.

Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.