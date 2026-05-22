Massport to attempt Guinness World Records title for world’s largest soccer ball

Special to the Times

A rendering of Piers Park II in East Boston with Massport’s display of their attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for world’s largest soccer ball.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) will showcase the organization’s attempt at the Guinness World Records title for World’s Largest Soccer Ball at Piers Park II in East Boston this June, creating a one-of-a-kind waterfront display that can be seen from multiple points along Boston Harbor. The installation is part of ongoing efforts to build momentum and community engagement throughout the city during the FIFA World Cup games at Boston Stadium in Foxborough this June and July.

Standing 45 feet, the soccer ball will attempt to officially break the current Guinness World Records mark of 38 feet, 11.8 inches, making it the largest soccer ball ever displayed. The last record was set in Doha, Qatar in 2013. The installation will remain at Piers Park II for a full week, giving residents and visitors from across the region the opportunity to experience the display while exploring East Boston’s waterfront.

“We’re proud to welcome the world to Boston as Massachusetts prepares to host the FIFA World Cup matches and showcase the unique attractions and welcoming communities that make our state such a special place to visit,” said Rich Davey, Massport CEO. “Bringing this iconic display to East Boston gives people the opportunity to come together, enjoy the neighborhood’s vibrant waterfront and skyline views, and share in the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.”

In addition to the weeklong display, Massport will host a community celebration at Piers Park II on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., featuring family activities, games, and entertainment. World Cup matches will not be televised.

The soccer ball showcase and community event are presented by Massport in partnership with HNTB and other sponsors.

“HNTB is thrilled to partner with Massport on this one-of-a-kind attempt to create the world’s largest soccer ball in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup,” said Paul Godfrey, HNTB Vice President and Massachusetts Office Leader. “Together, we’re not only celebrating the global spirit of the game, but also creating an unforgettable community moment—kicking off World Cup excitement while setting a world record at the same time.”

Events Timeline

Guinness World Records World’s Largest Soccer Ball Attempt Display

Piers Park II, East Boston

Weeklong public display

June 12– 18

Piers Park II Community Day

Marginal St, East Boston

Saturday, June 13

Noon – 4 p.m.

Going Above and Beyond. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport.