City Council News

Council Adopts Resolution Supporting Full Funding for Veterans’ Services

During this week’s Council meeting, Councilors Murphy and Flynn offered a resolution urging support for a budget amendment to fully fund the Office of Veterans’ Services in the FY27 budget. The resolution was adopted.

The resolution states that the Office of Veterans’ Services provides outreach, assistance, programming, advocacy, and support to veterans, military families, and surviving spouses in Boston. It also notes that the proposed FY27 budget includes a reduction of approximately $724,000 to the department, representing a cut of more than 14%.

According to the resolution, the Office of Veterans’ Services is one of the smallest funded departments in the City and has limited ability to absorb a reduction of this size without affecting services and programming. The resolution further states that restoring the proposed reduction would represent a modest amount within the overall City budget, while the impact of the reduction on veterans, military families, and surviving spouses would be significant.

The resolution notes that this is the first budget cycle since the Council received budget amendment authority in which the Council is facing budget cuts rather than the ability to add funding from a surplus. It also states that Councilors Murphy and Flynn intend to file a budget amendment to restore the approximately $724,000 reduction and fully fund the Office of Veterans’ Services.

Councilors Call for Review of Nationwide Social Media Litigation

As school districts across the country pursue legal action tied to youth mental health impacts, Councilors Culpepper and Mejia introduced a resolution calling on Boston Public Schools to evaluate whether to join the nationwide social media litigation.

The resolution references the federal case known as Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 3047), in which school districts and municipalities allege that major social media platforms have contributed to a nationwide youth mental health crisis and disrupted educational environments.

Boston Public Schools has identified youth mental health as a priority and has invested in behavioral health services while recognizing the connection between student well-being and academic success.

The resolution states that the litigation seeks to hold social media companies accountable for costs imposed on public institutions and to recover financial resources that could support student services, prevention efforts, and school-based mental health supports. It also notes that participation in the litigation is generally pursued on a contingency fee basis, meaning school districts would incur no upfront costs.

The adopted resolution calls on Boston Public Schools to conduct a thorough and timely evaluation of the costs and benefits of joining the litigation and to present its findings to the Boston School Committee. It further states that the review should determine whether participation would support the City’s commitment to student mental health, educational equity, and responsible fiscal stewardship.

May is Asthma Awareness Month

Asthma affects daily life for many Boston residents, particularly when air quality, housing conditions, and environmental factors contribute to flare-ups and breathing difficulties.

Councilors Pepén, Mejia, and Louijeune introduced a resolution recognizing May as Asthma Awareness Month in the City of Boston.

The resolution describes asthma as a chronic lung disease that causes airways to narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus, making it difficult to breathe, especially when air quality is affected by pollution, allergens, climate changes, and other irritants.

According to the resolution, the American Lung Association estimates that more than 27 million people in the United States live with asthma. While there is no cure, the resolution states that lifestyle choices and climate resiliency policies aimed at reducing pollution can help manage the disease.

The Health of Boston 2023 Asthma Report documented higher asthma prevalence among Black adults compared to White adults, as well as higher rates among adults with lower household incomes and residents living in publicly supported housing. The report further showed that from 2017 through 2021, asthma-related emergency department visit rates declined across all age groups, though higher visit rates remained among Black and Latinx patients than White patients. Residents between the ages of 0 and 17 experienced the highest rates of visits.

The resolution highlights the Boston Public Health Commission’s Asthma Prevention and Control Program, including the Breathe Easy at Home Program and the Boston Asthma Home Visiting Program, which work with City partners to address housing conditions that may trigger asthma flare-ups.

The Council formally recognizes May as Asthma Awareness Month in Boston and states its commitment to working toward clean air across the city.

George Greenidge Day announced

Councilors Culpepper, Mejia, and Worrell introduced a resolution in support of recognizing May 11, as George Greenidge Day in the City of Boston.

The resolution states that George C. Greenidge, a Roxbury native whose actions helped challenge racial discrimination in Massachusetts, demonstrated extraordinary courage in challenging racial discrimination prior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act. It notes that on May 11, 1954, Greenidge took action against the Pullman Company, resulting in a landmark agreement prohibiting discriminatory hiring practices in Massachusetts.

His actions helped contribute to broader civil rights protections and reflected the role of Boston residents, particularly in the Roxbury community, in advancing the fight for equality.The legacy of George Greenidge and the Greenidge family reflects a longstanding commitment to justice, equity, and opportunity in the City.

Recognizing May 11 as George Greenidge Day provides an opportunity to honor his contributions and educate future generations about Boston’s role in the civil rights movement.

The Council remains committed to acknowledging and uplifting individuals and communities whose advocacy has shaped a more just and equitable society, and recognizes and declares May 11th as George Greenidge Day in Boston.

Council Supports Proposal to Create Committee Focused on Retaining Young Adults in Boston

Councilors Flynn and Murphy introduced a resolution in support of establishing a committee to maintain and attract young adults to the City of Boston.

The resolution states that young adults play a critical role in Boston’s community and economy, and notes that cities experienced revitalization beginning in the 1980s driven by industry growth and improved networking opportunities among young residents. It also states that students from around the world often remain in Boston after graduation to begin their careers and establish roots, though recent trends have shifted.

According to the resolution, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated migration out of cities among both younger and older residents, and this shift has been reinforced by rising costs of living, a lack of affordable housing, and employment challenges.

The 2026 Young Residents Survey by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation reported that 26% of residents in their 20s and 30s are likely to leave Boston within five years. It states that respondents identified job opportunities, affordability, and public safety as key factors influencing their decision to stay.

The resolution also cites labor and housing data, including a reported increase in unemployment among college graduates ages 22–27 and survey responses indicating challenges in securing employment. It further notes a decline in housing production in Boston in recent years, including reduced housing approvals between 2020 and 2025, and reports that Boston lagged behind peer cities in housing production.

The resolution states that millennials and Gen Z will face evolving challenges, including artificial intelligence regulation and digital dependency, and emphasizes the importance of studying strategies to maintain and attract young people. It calls for the creation of a committee composed of young adult residents, business professionals, and City leaders to focus on retaining and attracting young adults to Boston.

May is National Preservation Month

Boston’s historic buildings and neighborhoods are being highlighted as the City marks National Preservation Month and celebrates five decades of its local landmarks agency. Councilors Durkan, Louijeune, and Pepén introduced a resolution recognizing May as National Preservation Month in the Landmarks Commission’s 50th year.

The resolution notes that Boston is one of America’s most historic cities, with a built environment reflecting key moments in U.S. history, including the Revolution, abolition, and immigration.

It references the establishment of National Preservation Week in 1972 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which was expanded to a month-long observance in 2005 to broaden opportunities to celebrate historic places and promote heritage tourism.

The resolution states that Boston is home to many historic sites that should be recognized, protected, and celebrated for their economic, social, cultural, and educational value to the City’s communities.

It highlights the Boston Landmarks Commission, established in 1975, which works to protect and enhance Boston’s historic and environmental character. The resolution notes that the Commission is marking its 50th anniversary this year and oversees more than 9,000 properties in coordination with the City’s historic district commissions, reviewing design changes, regulating demolition, and supporting preservation planning, including the creation of new landmarks and historic districts.

Last year the Commission landmarked seven new structures and reviewed more than 933 design review applications, representing approximately $723 million in investment.

Preservation plays a role not only in protecting the past but in shaping Boston’s future by guiding development and investment to support neighborhoods over time. The Council recognized May as National Preservation Month and reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Boston’s historic resources across all communities.