News Briefs

Library Talk Features Courtroom Drawings of Joe Connolly

On Thursday, May 14, the Charlestown Branch Library will host “The Art of Crime,” a visual presentation by Eve Griffin, the BPL’s Curator of Painting and Sculpture. The talk focuses on the courtroom drawings of the late Charlestown-based artist Joe Connolly, who documented many of Boston’s most famous organized crime trials from the 1970s to the 1990s. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and is sponsored by the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library.

Warren-Prescott “Spring Fling” Fundraiser at The Tall Ship

The Warren-Prescott Foundation will host its annual Spring Fling fundraiser on Friday, May 15, at a new waterfront venue: The Tall Ship Boston. This flagship event raises critical funds for school initiatives, including science supplies and the Spanish language program. The evening will feature food, signature cocktails, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are available for purchase online through the school’s website.

Community Gardening Workshops and Storytimes

Gardens for Charlestown has a busy May schedule at both the library and their main garden site. On Saturday, May 9, expert gardeners will lead a “Plant a Seed & Grow Something!” workshop at the Charlestown Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. The following week, on Saturday, May 16, families are invited to the gardens at 499 Main Street for a community storytime at 9:30 a.m..

Harvest on Vine Food Distribution SET for May 9

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry will conduct its next grocery distribution on Saturday, May 9. Residents of Charlestown in need of assistance are invited to attend the distribution, which runs from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 49 Vine Street. Participants are asked to bring proof of Charlestown residency. Donations of canned goods and cereal are always welcome and can be dropped off at the pantry or the local library.

Boys & Girls Club to Host House Party, Memorial Golf Tournament

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston will celebrate its 20th Annual House Party on Friday, May 15, at 6:00 p.m., bringing together civic leaders and supporters to invest in local youth development. Additionally, the Charlestown Club will host the Annual Dennis Borden Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 22, at the Windham Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament directly support the Grousbeck Club of Charlestown and its neighborhood programming.

Registration Opens for Battle of Bunker Hill 5K Road Race

Registration for one of the neighborhood’s oldest traditions, the Battle of Bunker Hill 5K Road Race, officially opens on May 1. The race itself is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m., taking participants past historic landmarks like the Freedom Trail. Proceeds from the race support the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. Runners are encouraged to sign up early, as the event is limited to 1,000 participants.