Large crowd attends Rep. Dan Ryan’s Annual ‘Day At The Races’ campaign reception

Rep. Dan Ryan hosted his annual “Day At The Races” re-election campaign party on Saturday, May 2 at Blackmoor Bar and Kitchen.

Friends and supporters, many in Kentucky Derby-inspired attire, enjoyed the sumptuous food and watched the national broadcast of the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby on large screen televisions. Golden Tempo won the world’s most famous race and Cherie DeVaux made history as the first female trainer of a Kentucky Derby champion.

Residents of Charlestown, Everett, and Chelsea (which was previously in Rep. Ryan’s district) joined the popular legislator at the party.

Ryan was pleased by the tremendous show of support for his work in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

“I want to thank all my friends and supporters for not only turning out for the Run for the Roses but for the years of support and helping to get on the ballot again for 2026,” said Ryan.