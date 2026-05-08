Coletta Zapata introduces legislation strengthening tenant protections

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) introduced an ordinance to strengthen tenant protections during rental inspection code violations amid the ongoing housing crisis, including increasing penalties for landlords found in violation. Currently, Boston is facing a historic housing shortage driven by rents among the highest in the nation, limited housing production, and a tight market that has created a sustained imbalance of power between landlords and tenants, leaving residents reluctant to report unsafe conditions or assert their rights for fear of retaliation or displacement.

“No resident should be scared to report unsafe living conditions or assert their legal rights for fear of retaliation or loss of housing. It is incumbent upon us as a City to ensure strong tenant protection policies are in place to mitigate the ongoing impacts of the housing crisis,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I look forward to the discussion with the administration and my colleagues as we work to address ongoing constraints and close underlying policy and coordination gaps.”

Coletta Zapata’s legislation aims to enhance safeguards against landlord retaliation, improve coordination between City departments, and ensure that tenants facing habitability issues are proactively connected to the resources and support they need to remain safely housed. The ordinance proposes increasing fines for landlords found in violation, raising the initial registration fee from $25 to $75 and the annual registration fee from $15 to $50. It also increases violation inspection fees from $15 to $150. Additionally, failure to comply with the ordinance would result in a $300 fine per day, rather than per month. Councilor Coletta Zapata’s proposed increases come after more than a decade without updates to these fees, ensuring they now reflect inflation and rising labor costs and better align with current market realities so the City of Boston can effectively deliver these services.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) plays a critical role in enforcing Boston’s housing and sanitary codes and serving as a frontline resource for tenants and property owners. Its enforcement of tenant protections has at times been limited by staffing constraints, resource demands, and a growing caseload citywide. These challenges highlight coordination gaps in consistently connecting tenants facing serious code violations with the Office of Housing Stability and other supports, underscoring the need to strengthen interdepartmental coordination, resources, and enforcement tools to ensure timely assistance and clearer pathways to resolution.

Councilor Coletta Zapata’s intent behind filing the legislation is rooted in the importance of strong local policies and interventions, especially given housing market conditions defined by persistently high costs and limited vacancy. In such a housing market, even minor tenancy issues can quickly escalate into housing insecurity, underscoring the need for measures that stabilize tenancies, prevent unnecessary displacement, and protect residents from the cascading economic and public health consequences associated with housing loss.

“Tenants in Boston too often face sky-high rents, substandard conditions, and eviction if they speak out in support of their rights. This ordinance strengthens rules requiring that apartments pass inspection, modernizes fees so that the inspection program can continue, and protects tenants from retaliation from dishonest landlords,” said Councilor Ben Weber, co-sponsor of the ordinance. “I am proud to join Councilor Coletta Zapata in filing this ordinance which will update antiquated registration fees and hold landlords who fail to register accountable.”

“As a renter myself, I understand the impossible choice too many Boston residents face: speak up about unsafe conditions and risk losing your home, or stay silent and live with the consequences. This ordinance directly addresses that imbalance of power by strengthening tenant protections, preventing retaliation, and ensuring that residents are proactively connected to the support they need,” said At-Large Councilor Henry Santana. “By improving coordination between the Inspectional Services Department and the Office of Housing Stability, we are not only enforcing our housing codes; we are building a system that prioritizes stability, accountability, and dignity. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in advancing a policy that moves us closer to a Boston where every resident can live safely and securely in their home.”

A hearing will be scheduled in the coming months. Details will be posted on the Councilor’s social media channels.