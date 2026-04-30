News Briefs

NEMPAC Presents “High School Musical Jr.” at Charlestown High

The NEMPAC Musical Theatre Troupe will perform “High School Musical Jr.” from May 1 through May 3 in the Charlestown High School auditorium. This production features nearly 30 students from across Boston neighborhoods and showcases the culmination of their spring musical theatre training.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, May 1, at 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 2, at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are $15, and the auditorium entrance is located on Polk Street.

Charlestown “Love Your Block” and May Day Festivities Set for May 2

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Civic Organizing invite residents to the annual “Love Your Block” spring cleanup on Saturday, May 2. This neighborhood-wide beautification effort encourages volunteers to host or join local sites for litter pickup, mulching, and flower planting. Centralized tool pickup is available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with all supplies provided by the city.

The cleanup coincides with “May Day” celebrations across the neighborhood. Highlights include a free outdoor Pilates Fusion class at the Bunker Hill Monument at 9:00 a.m., followed by a monument park cleanup hosted by Crate Escape from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. Local shops will also feature special events, such as the “Stuff the Bag” sale at Kaybea and the “Tour de Spritz” raffle at Prima, Waverly, and Monument.

Bunker Hill Monument Association to Host Historic Trolley Tour

The Bunker Hill Monument Association will commemorate the Siege of Boston with a special Historic Trolley Tour and Brunch on Sunday, May 3. The event begins with brunch at Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by a guided trolley tour of historic sites from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are $75 per person, with proceeds supporting the association’s ongoing preservation missions. Limited-edition 250th-anniversary commemorative coins will also be available for purchase at the event for $30.

Summer Fitness Series Returns to the Training Field

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is bringing its free Summer Fitness Series back to Winthrop Square (the Training Field) starting the first week of May. Residents of all fitness levels can join “All Ages Yoga” every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. starting May 5, and “BCBS Line Dancing” every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. starting May 6. While classes are free, participants are encouraged to register online in advance.

USS Constitution Museum Unveils New Exhibits and Sensory Programming

The USS Constitution Museum will hold a “Collection Open House” on Thursday, May 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to preview its newest acquisition: 34 historic sketches by Lieutenant John Blake Dale documenting the ship’s 1844–1846 world tour. Later in the month, on Sunday, May 17, the museum will host a Sensory-Friendly Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., providing a quieter, adjusted environment for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Library Talk Features Courtroom Drawings of Joe Connolly

On Thursday, May 14, the Charlestown Branch Library will host “The Art of Crime,” a visual presentation by Eve Griffin, the BPL’s Curator of Painting and Sculpture. The talk focuses on the courtroom drawings of the late Charlestown-based artist Joe Connolly, who documented many of Boston’s most famous organized crime trials from the 1970s to the 1990s. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and is sponsored by the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library.

Warren-Prescott “Spring Fling” Fundraiser at The Tall Ship

The Warren-Prescott Foundation will host its annual Spring Fling fundraiser on Friday, May 15, at a new waterfront venue: The Tall Ship Boston. This flagship event raises critical funds for school initiatives, including science supplies and the Spanish language program. The evening will feature food, signature cocktails, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are available for purchase online through the school’s website.

Community Gardening Workshops and Storytimes

Gardens for Charlestown has a busy May schedule at both the library and their main garden site. On Saturday, May 9, expert gardeners will lead a “Plant a Seed & Grow Something!” workshop at the Charlestown Branch Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. The following week, on Saturday, May 16, families are invited to the gardens at 499 Main Street for a community storytime at 9:30 a.m..

Harvest on Vine Food Distribution SET for May 9

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry will conduct its next grocery distribution on Saturday, May 9. Residents of Charlestown in need of assistance are invited to attend the distribution, which runs from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 49 Vine Street. Participants are asked to bring proof of Charlestown residency. Donations of canned goods and cereal are always welcome and can be dropped off at the pantry or the local library.

Boys & Girls Club

to Host House Party, Memorial Golf Tournament

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston will celebrate its 20th Annual House Party on Friday, May 15, at 6:00 p.m., bringing together civic leaders and supporters to invest in local youth development. Additionally, the Charlestown Club will host the Annual Dennis Borden Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 22, at the Windham Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament directly support the Grousbeck Club of Charlestown and its neighborhood programming.

Registration Opens for Battle of Bunker Hill 5K Road Race

Registration for one of the neighborhood’s oldest traditions, the Battle of Bunker Hill 5K Road Race, officially opens on May 1. The race itself is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m., taking participants past historic landmarks like the Freedom Trail. Proceeds from the race support the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. Runners are encouraged to sign up early, as the event is limited to 1,000 participants.