Massachusetts named newest member of theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced Massachusetts is now an official member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), a global network of more than 1,400 governments and organizations working together to protect biodiversity. This milestone places Massachusetts within the world’s leading coalition focused on advancing the conservation of nature and addressing environmental challenges at a global scale.

“In Massachusetts, we are taking proactive steps to protect the natural resources people rely on, from clean water and open spaces to healthy wildlife,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Joining this global network puts Massachusetts at the table with leaders from around the world and gives us access to proven tools and practical solutions we can use here at home. It strengthens our ability to protect our environment, support communities and continue leading by example.”

“Protecting our environment is directly tied to economic growth,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our coastlines, forests and open spaces bring in visitors, support local jobs and support industries like fishing and outdoor recreation. As part of the IUCN, we can better promote and manage these resources, helping communities grow while ensuring our natural resources remain healthy and accessible for future generations.”

“We are thrilled that Massachusetts has joined IUCN as the first U.S. state to do so alongside California. States, cities and other subnational governments play a critical role in protecting and restoring the world’s biodiversity, and contributing to a more stable, healthier, safer future for us all,” said IUCN Director General, Dr Grethel Aguilar. “Massachusetts is implementing a 25-year biodiversity initiative that aims to conserve 30% of state land and water by 2030, and 40% by 2050, and is addressing development and climate change challenges to ensure greater resilience going forward. As an IUCN Member, Massachusetts is now part of a growing group of subnational governments who are contributing to crucial action on the ground, knowledge exchange, and progress towards achieving conservation targets of global significance.”

Massachusetts and California are the first U.S. states to become members of the IUCN, marking a significant step forward in Massachusetts’ environmental leadership. Membership will strengthen the state’s commitment to biodiversity and climate action and build on the state’s nation-leading Biodiversity Conservation Goals. This ambitious 25-year plan defines a whole-of-government approach to rebuild biodiversity and invest in nature to sustain our health and well-being, food security, and economy. Joining the union also aligns with the investments proposed in Governor Healey’s Mass Ready Act, which helps protect the state’s natural resources and prepare for extreme weather.

“Our membership in the IUCN strengthens the work already underway to protect what makes Massachusetts unique. Our wetlands, forests, and coastlines support local food systems, outdoor recreation, and the health and well-being of our residents,” said Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Being part of this global network gives us added support to move this work forward, so we can better protect these resources and keep them accessible for the people who rely on them.”

“From the global to the regional to the local, action at all scales is needed to protect our state’s irreplaceable biodiversity. Biodiversity—the abundance and variety of life—is the foundation for our health and well-being, economy, food security, and future,” said DFG Commissioner Tom O’Shea. “In joining the IUCN, Massachusetts is proud to build on our long legacy of environmental leadership, champion our nation-leading Biodiversity Conservation Goals, contribute our expertise at the global level, and accelerate our work here at home. We are stronger together, and through partnership and collaboration, we can steward a future where both people and wildlife thrive.”

Massachusetts is home to globally rare habitats and threatened coastal shorebirds and sea turtles, whales, salamanders, and dragonflies. It is known for its coastline and fishing communities, rivers and cranberry bogs, farms and orchards, and forests and quiet mountain glens. Today, these species and landscapes face growing pressures from climate change, including flooding and drought that threaten both ecosystems and livelihoods.

By joining IUCN, Massachusetts will strengthen its ability to respond, gaining access to a global network of conservation expertise and resources, and bring our own experience protecting and restoring species and their habitats to the table. Led by the Department of Fish & Game for Massachusetts, this partnership will support ongoing work to protect and restore biodiversity and natural areas, build resilience, and connect the state to broader international efforts focused on the protection of nature and community well-being.

“Massachusetts joining the IUCN sends a powerful signal. By becoming one of the first U.S. states to join this global network, Massachusetts is showing that safeguarding biodiversity is a responsibility we all share,” said Kris Sarri, State Director of the Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts. IUCN’s unparalleled expertise and partnerships will strengthen our efforts to protect the lands, waters and wildlife that make this state so extraordinary.”

“As a fellow member of the IUCN, the New England Aquarium commends Massachusetts for becoming one of the first two states in the country to join the IUCN network as a subnational member, stepping up as a global leader in advancing conservation and biodiversity,” said Dr. Letise LaFeir, Chief of Conservation and Stewardship at the New England Aquarium. “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Commonwealth and other IUCN members to solve ocean challenges, advance policy action, and implement conservation projects worldwide.”