City sets final public meeting for Rutherford Avenue redesign

Staff Report

The aerial view of the Rutherford Avenue tunnel as it currently exists.

The City of Boston is entering the final stages of the initial design phase for the Rutherford Avenue and Sullivan Square Redesign, a transformative project aimed at turning the busy corridor into a safe, multimodal thoroughfare. Officials are preparing to submit a “25% design” plan to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) by the end of May, a critical milestone that will trigger a formal state review and public hearing.

The redesign is intended to better align the corridor with local community needs while ensuring the infrastructure can handle future regional growth. To gather final input before the state submission, the city has scheduled several engagement opportunities for residents to voice concerns and participate in design exercises.

Upcoming Community Engagement

Neighbors have two upcoming opportunities to meet with the project team and share feedback:

• Charlestown Library Workshop: Saturday, May 2, at the Boston Public Library Charlestown Branch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Final Community Meeting: Wednesday, May 6, at the Warren-Prescott School (50 W School St.) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The May 6 gathering will serve as the third and final formal community meeting before the plans are sent to MassDOT. The project team is expected to share the proposed design alternatives, the updated project timeline, and the next steps for moving toward a 75% design phase.

Project Background

The city has held a series of workshops and meetings since early February to refine the plans. Previous sessions included an update to the Charlestown Neighborhood Council and a workshop in March specifically focused on the design of a proposed linear park. Residents who were unable to attend prior sessions can find meeting materials and sign up for the project newsletter at boston.gov/rutherford. Questions and ideas can also be sent directly to the project team at [email protected].