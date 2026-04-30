Celtics honor Charlestown’s Genesiz Gudiel as ‘Hero Among Us’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Genesiz Gudiel was honored as a Hero Among Us during the Celtics’

April 7 game against the Charlotte Hornets for her work advancing

inclusion and integrating Unified Sports at Charlestown High School.

The Boston Celtics recently celebrated a local champion of inclusion, honoring Genesiz Gudiel as a “Hero Among Us” during the team’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 7. Gudiel, who serves as the Athletic Director and Unified Sports liaison at Charlestown High School, was recognized for her transformative impact on the school’s athletic culture.

Recognizing a need for deeper belonging within the student body, Gudiel spearheaded efforts to elevate Unified Sports—programs where students with and without disabilities compete on the same team. Under her leadership, these programs have gained the same level of pride, support, and recognition as traditional varsity sports. By weaving Unified Sports into the core of Charlestown High’s athletic identity, Gudiel has fostered an environment defined by teamwork, empowerment, and mutual respect.

The “Heroes Among Us” program was established by the Boston Celtics in 1997. Since its inception, the initiative has used every home game to pay tribute to outstanding citizens who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. Gudiel’s commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunity to participate and excel stands as a premier example of the program’s mission.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, the Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.