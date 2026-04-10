Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss Bunker Hill Mall Redevelopment

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Bunker Hill Mall during a virtual public meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The primary focus of the meeting will be a proposed modification to the Charlestown Urban Renewal Plan, a necessary step to advance the Bunker Hill Mall Redevelopment Project located at 5 Austin Street (also commonly referred to in filings as the 201 Rutherford Avenue project). City planners will deliver a presentation detailing the required urban renewal modifications, which will be followed by a period for public questions and comments.

Spearheaded by New England Development, the proposed project aims to begin transforming an underutilized portion of the 6-acre, suburban-style strip mall into a modern mixed-use hub. Current plans for this phase call for a six-story residential building featuring approximately 240 apartment units built in a U-shape around the existing 99 Restaurant, which will remain on the site. In a notable concession to the community, the developer has proposed designating 20 percent of the units (48 apartments) as income-restricted affordable housing, which exceeds the city’s standard baseline requirements.

The initial redevelopment phase will also include structured parking with 49 spaces, newly activated ground-floor retail spaces, and comprehensive public realm and streetscape enhancements with widened sidewalks and tree buffers along Austin Street and Rutherford Avenue. Ultimately, this project is part of a longer-term vision to gradually update the larger Bunker Hill Mall property into a neighborhood-serving residential and retail center over the next several years.

Community members interested in learning more or voicing their opinions on the urban renewal modification can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom at the following link: bosplans.org/MinorMod-0413.