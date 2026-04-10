Urban Design Review Office Hours

If you own a home or business and want to make improvements to your property, you are invited to attend Design Review Office Hours with the Planning Department’s Urban Design staff. Bring your questions and/or plans to an in-person event, or join a virtual session. Questions staff can address include:

• Will design review be required for my project?

• What is design review and how will it fit into my project timeline?

• What materials may be needed for that review?

• Will I need to make changes to my project?

Building and design professionals are welcome, too! These sessions will be held every month virtually, and in different neighborhoods.

Upcoming sessions:

• April 30, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library | 179 Main Street Charlestown, MA 02129

• April 29, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Virtual Meeting