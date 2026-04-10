Sen. DiDomenico Hosting Office Hours in Charlestown

State Senator Sal DiDomenico will be hosting office hours on Thursday, April 16th at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. The Senator is inviting all constituents to come speak with him and his team about any questions they have regarding government services, topics they would like to discuss, or just stop by and say hello.

“I am here to serve all my constituents across Charlestown, and I encourage anyone interested to come by and chat,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Making myself and my staff accessible to the public is one of my top priorities, and I am excited to spend time with friends and neighbors answering their questions and doing our best to address any issues or concerns they have.”

If you have any questions, please email my Communications Director, Eli Fenichel at [email protected], or call my office at 617-722-1650.

The Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library is located at 179 Main St, Charlestown, MA 02129.