Navy Yard Garden & Art invites community to celebrate Bridge of Joy photo contest winners on April 16

Navy Yard Garden & Art (NYG&A) is inviting the community to come celebrate the winners of the 2026 Bridge of Joy Photo Contest at a public awards ceremony on April 16 at 6:30 PM at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library. The event is open to all, and marks the official unveiling of the 12 winning photographs, which will remain on display at the library throughout the spring.

The contest, inspired by the Bridge of Joy public art installation in the Charlestown Navy Yard, drew 75 qualified entries from residents, visitors, and even young photographers from the Charlestown Nursery School. The images captured the creativity, curiosity, and joyful spirit that the exhibit was designed to spark.

James Perry (@jperryfineart) earned the Grand Prize, while Phil Jordan (@philjordan.ig) and Perry were named Runner-Ups.

Nine additional photographers received Honorable Mentions, including @thewayiseeboston, @bobbyrinn, @dazyduker, @pdmich, @jperryfineart, and @charlestownnurseryschool.

The participation of the Charlestown Nursery School was a highlight of this year’s contest. Teachers integrated the project into their emergent curriculum, guiding children through observation, exploration, photography, and collaborative decision making before submitting their final images — one of which earned an Honorable Mention alongside adult entries.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges from the Artists’ Group of Charlestown: Barbara Mawn, David Cabot, and Benjamin Lipiecki. Photographs were reviewed for creativity, composition, lighting, and photographic quality.

The contest celebrates the Bridge of Joy exhibit, which features three large bronze sculptures by internationally renowned artists Gillie and Marc. Installed to symbolically reconnect the two sides of Charlestown long divided by the Tobin Bridge, the sculptures will remain on view through July 2027. The project is presented by NYG&A with support from community sponsors, civic partners, and the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

Community members can view the winning photographs and follow ongoing updates at @navyyardgarden on Instagram.