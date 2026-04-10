Local father and son team to run Boston Marathon

Charlestown natives, the father and son team of Nathan and Thomas Blanchet, will run the 2026 Boston Marathon in support of Mass General Hospital, a place that has played an important role in Thomas’s life since his early childhood. At only 11 months, Thomas was diagnosed with congenital lymphedema and began receiving ongoing care at MGH.

Charlestown natives, Nathan (left) and Thomas (right) Blanchet with Dr. Howard Weinstein, Chief of Pediatric Oncology at Mass General Hospital.

Inspired by his experience, Thomas – now a student at Boston Latin School (BLS) – founded BLS CARE (Cancer Awareness and Relief Effort) in 2024. The student-led club focuses on educating the public about all forms of cancer and supporting patients through fundraising, including initiatives like a Hoops for Cancer fundraiser at BLS boys’ basketball senior night, school-wide events, and the distribution of hundreds of cancer awareness bracelets. As he prepares to graduate, Thomas plans to pass leadership of the club to younger students who will continue building on its work and outreach efforts.

For Nathan and Thomas, running the marathon together represents both a way to give back to MGH, an institution that has supported their family for 18 years and an opportunity for a meaningful father-son experience before Thomas graduates high school. Through their efforts, the duo hopes to support patient care and research at a hospital that has long been part of their lives – and their Charlestown community.